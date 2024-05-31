Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $27.51 Million Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $27,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $157,107,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,640,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,971,000 after buying an additional 1,124,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4,716.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,005,000 after buying an additional 785,766 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6,411.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 410,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 403,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,032,000 after acquiring an additional 338,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.09.

W. P. Carey Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WPC opened at $56.08 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.42.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.56%.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.