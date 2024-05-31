Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $29.04 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 588,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,480 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $29,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $66.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Shares of WPM opened at $56.17 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $57.87. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day moving average of $48.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 53.74%. The company had revenue of $296.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

