Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,135 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $29,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 177,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,076 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,477,000 after acquiring an additional 32,937 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,355 shares of company stock valued at $11,663,526 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Iron Mountain stock opened at $79.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 120.67, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.96. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.81 and a 12 month high of $83.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day moving average of $72.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 393.95%.
Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.
