Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 385,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 144,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total transaction of $12,406,005.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,460,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,113,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $87.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.91. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $91.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

