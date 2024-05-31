Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 30,404 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $28,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $161.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.57 and a 1-year high of $178.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.76.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

