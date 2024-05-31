Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $329.24 and last traded at $329.36. 259,943 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,908,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $349.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.60. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Humana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 2,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.