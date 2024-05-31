Ikena Oncology, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share (NASDAQ:IKNA)

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ikena Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Maldonado now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ikena Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ikena Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.40) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush lowered shares of Ikena Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Ikena Oncology stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.33.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IKNA. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Ikena Oncology by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,769,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 813.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 513,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 457,245 shares during the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ikena Oncology by 1,201.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 282,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 261,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops differentiated therapies for patients in need that target nodes of cancer growth, spread, and therapeutic resistance in the United States. Its lead program is IK-930, an internally discovered, oral, TEAD1-selective, small molecule inhibitor of the Hippo pathway.

