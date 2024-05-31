Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMNM. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Immunome in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Immunome in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NASDAQ IMNM opened at $14.71 on Friday. Immunome has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $30.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11. The company has a market capitalization of $882.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.87.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Immunome had a negative net margin of 1,829.44% and a negative return on equity of 37.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Immunome will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.57 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $130,475.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Immunome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,038,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $14,660,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $1,851,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Immunome by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,538,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after purchasing an additional 146,943 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunome, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate.

