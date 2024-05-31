InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Shares Up 5%

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 2,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 26,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of InnovAge from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

InnovAge Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its stake in InnovAge by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InnovAge by 386.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

