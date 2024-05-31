Intech Investment Management LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 544,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,122 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $56,088,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 0.0 %

MSM opened at $84.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.77 and a 1-year high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.55 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.89%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.61%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.