Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.24 and last traded at $15.81. Approximately 85,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 385,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.45.

TILE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Interface from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Interface from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Interface from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $942.32 million, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In other news, VP Stansfield Nigel sold 19,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total transaction of $324,637.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 181,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,953,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Interface by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,487,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface in the 4th quarter worth about $2,024,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interface by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,614,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,749 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Interface by 29.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 610,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after buying an additional 138,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

