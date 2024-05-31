International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. cut its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 345,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 28,517 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Paper by 6.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $44.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.84. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.98 and a beta of 1.01.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on IP shares. Citigroup raised International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.71.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

