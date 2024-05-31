Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 298,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 624,348 shares.The stock last traded at $25.57 and had previously closed at $25.21.

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $821.63 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period.

About Invesco DB Agriculture Fund

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

