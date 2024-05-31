Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 41,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 102,743 shares.The stock last traded at $46.55 and had previously closed at $46.93.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.68. The firm has a market cap of $524.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

