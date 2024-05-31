Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,035,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,459,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 38,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 463,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Price Performance

CGW opened at $56.85 on Friday. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.