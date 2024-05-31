Investors Buy High Volume of C3.ai Call Options (NYSE:AI)

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 88,431 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 24% compared to the average daily volume of 71,114 call options.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in C3.ai by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 706,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 66,701 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in C3.ai by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,477,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 659,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in C3.ai in the fourth quarter worth about $25,630,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C3.ai alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.30.

C3.ai Trading Up 19.4 %

Shares of AI opened at $28.57 on Friday. C3.ai has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.13. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.92 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C3.ai will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.