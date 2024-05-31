Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stake Lifted by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.67% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $48,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ionis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $256,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,137.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph Baroldi sold 4,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $166,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IONS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.54.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.07.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.12. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.49% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.87) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

