iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,425,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,242,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 28,138.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,052,000 after buying an additional 98,203 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,829,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $133.35 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $111.83 and a twelve month high of $141.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.126 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

