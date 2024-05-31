iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 973,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,311 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.52% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $49,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFLO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243,626 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,207,000.

TFLO opened at $50.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

