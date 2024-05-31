Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,414 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.13% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First International Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $50.91 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

