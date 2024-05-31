JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd Sells 91,919 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,716,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 91,919 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $239,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $172.11 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,903,886.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.