JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target to $86.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Leerink Partnrs cut CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.05.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of CVS opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.