Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stake Increased by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,247,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $69,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the fourth quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,974,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Kellanova stock opened at $59.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $68.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its 200-day moving average is $55.98.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 37.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on K shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kellanova from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.85.

View Our Latest Report on K

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $4,157,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,552,622.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $4,157,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,386,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,552,622.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $588,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,769.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 943,400 shares of company stock worth $54,524,118. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.