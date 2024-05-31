Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Short Interest Update

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,813,600 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the April 30th total of 2,370,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Koei Tecmo Stock Performance
TKHCF opened at $11.99 on Friday. Koei Tecmo has a one year low of $11.99 and a one year high of $11.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.60.
About Koei Tecmo
