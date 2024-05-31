Landaas & Co. WI ADV Has $397,000 Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock valued at $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.