Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 104.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 736,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,094 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $50,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $727,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $999,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $658,498,000 after buying an additional 611,550 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 34,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 857.0% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 60,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 54,485 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $75.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.97. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.96 and a 52-week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.63, a P/E/G ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

