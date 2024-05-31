Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $2,263,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lincoln National by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 75,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LNC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.90.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE LNC opened at $32.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.64. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $20.47 and a one year high of $32.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 19.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

