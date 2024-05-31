MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for MAG Silver in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 28th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.70 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2026 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their target price on MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$20.94.

Shares of TSE MAG opened at C$18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.66 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.03. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$11.15 and a 1 year high of C$19.30.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total transaction of C$1,250,172.99. In other news, Director George Nickolas Paspalas sold 11,634 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.85, for a total value of C$184,398.90. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 76,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.39, for a total value of C$1,250,172.99. Insiders have sold a total of 106,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,125 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

