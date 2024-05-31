Marc Crossman Sells 56,235 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $48,924.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLBY Group ( NASDAQ:PLBY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

