Marc Crossman Sells 56,235 Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Stock

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) CFO Marc Crossman sold 56,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $48,924.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,000.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Crossman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, May 24th, Marc Crossman sold 77,098 shares of PLBY Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $67,846.24.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

PLBY opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.01.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter. PLBY Group had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 124.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLBY

Institutional Trading of PLBY Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in PLBY Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after buying an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company in the United States, Australia, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. The company offers sexual wellness products, such as lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimacy products, and other adult products; style and apparel products for men and women; digital entertainment and lifestyle products; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.