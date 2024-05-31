Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.05.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.95. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,929 shares in the company, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $1,985,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,497,911.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $332,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,522,055. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,215,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 13,166,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,720,000 after buying an additional 4,634,127 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 47,934.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,001,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,643,000 after buying an additional 3,993,414 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,712,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

