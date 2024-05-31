MBIA (NYSE:MBI) PT Lowered to $6.50

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded MBIA to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Get MBIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MBI

MBIA Stock Performance

Shares of MBIA stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. MBIA has a one year low of $5.21 and a one year high of $14.37. The company has a market cap of $292.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.03.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MBIA will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. grew its holdings in MBIA by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. now owns 5,176,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,993,000 after purchasing an additional 347,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,387,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 39,767 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MBIA by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,942,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in MBIA by 2.2% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,425,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MBIA by 3.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 24,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA

(Get Free Report)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets in the United States. It operates United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MBIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.