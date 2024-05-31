MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD) Trading 3.5% Higher

MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:OILD – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 15,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 70,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200-day moving average is $18.04.
About MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (OILD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 3x daily inverse exposure to a tier-weighted index of US firms involved in oil and gas exploration and production. OILD was launched on Nov 8, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
