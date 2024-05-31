Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Price Target Cut to $420.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $435.00 to $420.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MOH. Bank of America lowered Molina Healthcare from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $405.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $407.45.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH stock opened at $306.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $371.74. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.