MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Piper Sandler

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $480.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $465.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.96.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $310.00 on Friday. MongoDB has a one year low of $275.76 and a one year high of $509.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.70 and its 200 day moving average is $391.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,148,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,736,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MongoDB by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

