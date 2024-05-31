My Size, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($7.61) Per Share (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of My Size in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now expects that the company will post earnings of ($7.61) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.48). The consensus estimate for My Size’s current full-year earnings is ($8.48) per share.

My Size Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYSZ opened at $3.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. My Size has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $21.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

My Size ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. My Size had a negative net margin of 74.11% and a negative return on equity of 153.83%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Free Report) by 78.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

My Size Company Profile

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

