Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Cut by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 632,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257,058 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $36,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nasdaq by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 241,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 28,903 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 252,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 103,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 114,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after acquiring an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $59.05 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.27.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,785.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,341,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,010,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,647,360 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NDAQ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Edward Jones began coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.92.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

