National Bank Financial Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.28 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BMO. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$142.00 to C$135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$140.00 to C$136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$133.00 to C$129.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$137.00 to C$129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$132.78.

Bank of Montreal Stock Up 0.3 %

BMO opened at C$119.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$86.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of C$102.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$133.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$128.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$125.38.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported C$2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.03 by C($0.47). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 17.71%. The company had revenue of C$7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.57 billion.

Insider Activity at Bank of Montreal

In related news, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total value of C$375,985.72. In related news, Director Darrel Hackett sold 3,297 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.76, for a total transaction of C$302,532.72. Also, Senior Officer Nadim Hirji sold 2,882 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$130.46, for a total transaction of C$375,985.72. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.85%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

