National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.
EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter.
EQB Stock Up 13.5 %
Shares of EQB stock opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$65.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.43.
About EQB
EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.
