National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB)

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of EQB in a report issued on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.58 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.35 EPS.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported C$2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EQB had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of C$298.77 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC set a C$100.00 price target on shares of EQB and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares lowered shares of EQB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQB in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$105.00 to C$98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$102.00.

Shares of EQB stock opened at C$89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.63. EQB has a fifty-two week low of C$65.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$97.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$85.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$85.43.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

