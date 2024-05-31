nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $538.5-544.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $541.58 million. nCino also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.680 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NCNO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on nCino in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on nCino from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.64.

nCino Trading Down 0.1 %

NCNO opened at $30.11 on Friday. nCino has a 1-year low of $21.32 and a 1-year high of $37.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.58 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. Equities research analysts expect that nCino will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at nCino

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total value of $65,300.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 27,513 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total value of $992,944.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,226.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,114,061 shares of company stock valued at $39,096,813. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

