Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.30% from the stock’s current price.

AMBA has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.08.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $48.31 on Friday. Ambarella has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.19.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.68 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.78% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $52,965.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,198 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $59,025.46. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 964,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,528,995.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,075 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $52,965.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,673.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $327,595. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ambarella by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,340,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,384,000 after buying an additional 248,297 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ambarella during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,543,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ambarella by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 704,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,171,000 after buying an additional 29,379 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 649,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,626,000 after purchasing an additional 355,689 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 533,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 104,072 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

