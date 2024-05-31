NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Lifted to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $125.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $95.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on NetApp from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $118.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $770,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,409 shares in the company, valued at $15,660,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 706.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

