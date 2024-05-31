Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Trading Down 5.3%

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $132.58 and last traded at $133.02. Approximately 153,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 812,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.85.

The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total value of $2,103,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.24, for a total transaction of $2,103,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,421,486.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,497 shares of company stock worth $29,263,354 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $105,408,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 918,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,007,000 after purchasing an additional 364,986 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.0% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 649,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,045,000 after purchasing an additional 273,952 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $35,731,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 692,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,892,000 after purchasing an additional 256,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

