NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.15% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NNN. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NNN REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Get NNN REIT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NNN

NNN REIT Stock Up 1.7 %

Institutional Trading of NNN REIT

Shares of NYSE NNN opened at $40.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. NNN REIT has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 95.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 61,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,011 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in NNN REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NNN REIT by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NNN REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NNN REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NNN REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.