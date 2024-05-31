Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 107,500 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 107,500 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of AES by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AES by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in AES in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on AES from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $21.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.08. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.71.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

