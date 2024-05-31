Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

