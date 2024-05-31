Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on May 31st, 2024

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NAT. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NAT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NAT. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 7.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NATGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 37.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.