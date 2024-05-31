Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $4.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nordic American Tankers shares last traded at $4.04, with a volume of 613,608 shares.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NAT. TheStreet lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 88.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 36,245 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,047,454 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after buying an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 783.8% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 484,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 429,396 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $846,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.29% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $59.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.13%.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

