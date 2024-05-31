Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 334,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,676 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $28,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $551,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $90,532,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $581,539,000 after purchasing an additional 394,855 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,415,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $167,849,000 after buying an additional 363,747 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 407,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,326,000 after buying an additional 255,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.37. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.