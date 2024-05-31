NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $9.48

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.48, but opened at $8.80. NuScale Power shares last traded at $8.56, with a volume of 1,724,889 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

NuScale Power Stock Down 2.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $144,502.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,657.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert K. Temple sold 23,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $144,502.42. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 19,054 shares in the company, valued at $115,657.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,585,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 11.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,983,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after acquiring an additional 301,548 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,536,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,128,000 after acquiring an additional 204,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuScale Power by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,391,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,000 after acquiring an additional 172,408 shares in the last quarter. 15.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuScale Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Featured Stories

