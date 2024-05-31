Occidental Petroleum Co. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.94.

NYSE OXY opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.44. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TLW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

