Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.60-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $631-633 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $616.24 million. Okta also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.400 EPS.

Okta Stock Down 7.8 %

Okta stock opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day moving average is $90.20. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKTA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.81.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

